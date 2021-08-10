Fright Fest to return to Great America after year off

After leaving the scary decorations and spooky costumes in storage last year because of the pandemic, Six Flags Great America announced the theme park will once again host Fright Fest starting Sept. 18 and running select days until Halloween.

Those who dare enter the park will be treated to the festival's trademark thrills and chills including costumed performers who toggle between creeping around looking spooky and jumping out to scare distracted guests.

Caitlin Kepple, a Great America communications manager, said Tuesday that the park will have two new haunted houses this season called Condemned and Bloodshed. Kepple declined to comment further on what horrors await guests inside the new attractions but said information would be released as Fright Fest draws nearer.

Last year, the only time guests were allowed in Great America was to visit the Hurricane Harbor water park during a shortened summer season and for a no-rollercoaster version of the Christmas season.

The theme park opened with rides in April this year at reduced capacity. When the park reopened, face masks were required. Now, they are recommended for unvaccinated guests. Should policies change the park will notify guests, Kepple said.