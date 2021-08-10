Dangerous heat indexes today followed by storms late

Meteorologists at the Chicago office of the National Weather Service are warning about dangerously hot and humid air throughout today with potentially severe thunderstorms moving into the area tonight.

Forecasts warn heat indexes throughout much of the suburbs are expected to reach between 105 degrees and 110 degrees.

Meteorologists say strenuous outdoor activities should be limited or avoided to reduce the risk of heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Highs are expected to reach the lower 90s today in many suburban areas and forecasters say they will remain in the 90s through Thursday.

- National Weather Service

In the evening, forecasts call for a line of severe thunderstorms to move into the area beginning around 7 p.m. and lasting until at least 11 p.m.

The storms are expected to bring damaging winds along with the potential for tornadoes and large hail.

Parts of the far western and northern suburbs saw tornadoes Monday afternoon, and meteorologists are expected out in the field today to assess damage caused by those twisters.

Forecasts call for the potential of severe weather throughout much of the remainder of the week as well.

Exactly one year ago today, the Chicago area was struck by a line of wind-damaging storms called a "derecho" that uprooted large trees, knocked down fences and caused widespread power outages in the area that lasted several days in some parts.

All told, the derecho spawned 11 tornadoes and caused more than $11 billion in damages throughout parts of the Midwest, according to media reports at the time.