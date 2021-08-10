COVID-19 update: 17,438 more shots, 2,950 new cases, 10 additional deaths

New cases of COVID-19 reached 2,950 Tuesday with 10 more people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

On Monday, 17,438 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 24,965.

The federal government has delivered 15,159,305 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 13,393,429 shots have been administered.

So far, 6,625,415 people have been fully vaccinated or 52% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 came to 1,488 as of Monday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 4.8% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,447,161 and 23,542 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 51,843 virus tests in the last 24 hours.