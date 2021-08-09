Suburbs under tornado watch until 10 p.m.

A car plows through a flooded intersection on Glen Avenue in Crystal Lake Monday after heavy rains fell in the suburbs. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the suburbs until 10 p.m.

Storms capable of producing tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail are expected to move across the area this afternoon and evening.

Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will counties are included in the watch area.