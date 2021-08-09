 

Suburbs under tornado watch until 10 p.m.

  • A car plows through a flooded intersection on Glen Avenue in Crystal Lake Monday after heavy rains fell in the suburbs.

    A car plows through a flooded intersection on Glen Avenue in Crystal Lake Monday after heavy rains fell in the suburbs. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald staff report
Updated 8/9/2021 3:12 PM

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the suburbs until 10 p.m.

Storms capable of producing tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail are expected to move across the area this afternoon and evening.

Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will counties are included in the watch area.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 