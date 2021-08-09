State's attorney to review new autopsy of Round Lake Beach man who died in custody

Abel Rosiles, 21, left, here pictured with his sisters Fabiola Rosiles, right, and Galalia Rosiles, died last year after being apprehended by police. courtesy of Julie Contreras

Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said Monday that he would review an independent autopsy that blames Round Lake Beach police for the death of a 21-year-old man who died in their custody last year.

Supporters of the family of Abel Rosiles gathered at the Lake County courthouse Monday afternoon to give the autopsy, which was performed by well-known medical examiner Dr. Michael Baden, to Rinehart.

Rinehart did not meet with the supporters Monday but said he personally met with the Rosiles family and their attorney on more than one occasion to hear their views on the case.

Because the case is under investigation by the state's attorney's office, Rinehart did not provide further comment.

According to police, Round Lake Beach officers first made contact with Rosiles, also of Round Lake Beach, about 11 p.m. June 10, 2020, at the Thornton's gas station on East Rollins Road. A gas station employee had called 911 because he said a customer was yelling at him, police said.

A Round Lake Beach officer took Rosiles into custody for disorderly conduct, police said.

Rosiles broke away and ran about 30 feet before officers grabbed him, according to police. Officers then noticed Rosiles was having trouble breathing and asked him if he was choking, according to the news release. Rosiles nodded, and the officers began the Heimlich maneuver and called paramedics, police said.

The officers attempted to clear Rosiles' airway but did not see anything lodged in the back of his throat, police said. Rosiles began to lose consciousness so the officers removed the handcuffs and continued first aid, performing CPR until paramedics arrived, police said last year. Paramedics used a tool to extract a large plastic bag from Rosiles' throat, the release said. The powder in the bag field-tested positive for cocaine, police said.

Rosiles' family members have said they do not believe the police version of events.

Baden's independent autopsy concludes that prone back pressure placed on Rosiles by Round Lake police caused his death, according to a news release issued by supporters of the Rosiles family. Baden's report advises further investigation should be conducted on how the bag got into his mouth if his hands were cuffed.

Baden, 87, is among the country's most experienced pathologists. He served as a pathologist for the U.S. House committee that investigated the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and has been an expert witness in high-profile cases, including the O.J. Simpson trial. He's also been hired to investigate the deaths of Jeffrey Epstein and George Floyd.