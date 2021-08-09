Spotters, radar report tornadoes in Northern suburbs

North Hale Street in Palatine flooded Monday as heavy rains fell in the area. Residents say flooding on their street is an ongoing problem. Courtesy of Jim Capalbo

A car plows through a flooded intersection Monday on Glen Avenue in Crystal Lake after heavy rains fell in the suburbs. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

The National Weather Service has received reports of tornadoes in the suburbs north of Chicago.

The reports were made Monday from weather spotters and have not yet been confirmed, said meteorologist Kevin Donofrio.

"It's likely there have been several," Donofrio said, adding that surveys of where the reports were made and for damage will not be conducted until Tuesday.

A tornado was seen by weather spotters at 5:32 p.m. about 7 miles northeast of Rochelle in Ogle County. About four minutes earlier, radar confirmed a tornado near Hampshire in Kane County, according to the weather service website.

Tornado warnings were issued late Monday afternoon for parts of northern DeKalb County and southern Lee County. A tornado watch was issued for northeastern Illinois and much of the Chicago area.

Heat advisories also were in effect until Tuesday night across north-central Illinois, northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana, the weather service said.

Heat indexes of 102-108 degrees Fahrenheit were expected with the highest to south and west of Chicago.