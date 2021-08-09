One injured in Bartlett shooting

A 22-year-old man was shot Saturday night in Bartlett and police are still searching for the suspects.

The unidentified victim suffered injuries authorities described as non-life-threatening from a single gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Bartlett police believe the victim was the intended target of the shooting that happened at about 11 p.m. Saturday near Harbor Terrace and Island Court. Police officials said the victim is "unwilling to cooperate" or provide any other information. The victim was standing near a parked car on Harbor Terrace when a white Dodge Durango pulled up behind him, police said in a news release.

Three men got out of the Dodge, at least one of them firing a gun multiple times, according to the release.

One suspect is described as Hispanic or white wearing black. The second is described as Hispanic or white wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. Police did not provide a description of the third suspect.

The car was last seen driving southbound on Harbor Terrace toward Newport Boulevard.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bartlett Police Department at (630) 837-0846.