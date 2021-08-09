McHenry County man charged with murder of Marengo woman whose body was found in storage unit
Updated 8/9/2021 5:06 PM
A warrant for the McHenry County man charged with the murder of Michelle Arnold-Boesiger, whose body was found in a U-Haul storage unit outside Rockford, has been issued, Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley said Monday.
