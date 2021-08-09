McHenry County man charged with murder of Marengo woman whose body was found in storage unit

Jonathan Van Duyn is led out of McHenry County court on May 27 in Woodstock. Matthew Apgar/Shaw Media

A warrant for the McHenry County man charged with the murder of Michelle Arnold-Boesiger, whose body was found in a U-Haul storage unit outside Rockford, has been issued, Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley said Monday.