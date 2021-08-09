 

Feder: Justin Kaufmann, Monica Eng join Axios as Chicago reporters

Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 8/9/2021 6:32 AM

Justin Kaufmann and Monica Eng, two former pillars of public radio in Chicago, have been hired by Axios as Chicago-based reporters, starting August 16.

As part of the company's growing local news initiative, they'll write a daily Chicago newsletter, expected to be launched this fall.

 

"Axios is a great new media company and I'm honored to be a part of their Chicago team," said Kaufmann, who was a producer and host at Chicago Public Media WBEZ 91.5-FM for the better part of the last two decades.

The northwest suburban Chicago native and Columbia College graduate also spent five years on the air at Nexstar Media news/talk WGN 720-AM.

Eng resigned last month after eight years at WBEZ, where she was the station's "Curious City" reporter and also covered food, health, cultural and environmental issues. A fourth generation Chicagoan and graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Eng joined WBEZ after 16 years at the Chicago Tribune. Earlier she worked for the Sun-Times and Daily Southtown.

