COVID-19 update: 80,314 more shots, 7,858 new cases, 29 more deaths

New cases of COVID-19 reached 7,858 over the weekend with 29 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Between Friday and Sunday, 80,314 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 25,426.

The federal government has delivered 15,146,355 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 13,468,327 shots have been administered.

So far, 6,581,350 people have been fully vaccinated or over 51.6% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 came to 3,987 from Friday through Sunday.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 4.9% based on a seven-day average.

Illinois reported 3,034 new cases on Saturday, 2,259 on Sunday and 2,565 on Monday.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,444,211 and 23,532 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

The Illinois Department of Public Health does not update COVID-19 data over the weekend.