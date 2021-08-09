COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases and deaths rising in August

Key COVID-19 metrics including new cases, deaths and patients in the hospital escalated this month compared to late July, Illinois Department of Public Health data showed Monday.

Hospitalizations rose from an average of 841 COVID-19 patients a day July 25 through July 31 to 1,205 between Aug. 1 and Sunday, a 43% increase.

New virus infections grew from a daily average of 1,703 July 23 through July 31 to 2,491 from Aug. 1 to Monday, a 46% spike.

And fatalities from COVID-19 ticked upward from an average of over five deaths a day July 23 through July 31 to over nine deaths daily Aug. 1 through Monday, the IDPH reported.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control Director Rochelle Walensky said at a Friday briefing that the vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 are unvaccinated individuals.

Meanwhile, Lake County is now recording a "high" level of COVID-19 transmissions, which means 100 new cases or more per 100,000 people over the past seven days. Lake hit 102 new cases per 100,000 between Aug. 2 and Sunday, the CDC reported. Will County is also listed at a "high" level.

"We strongly endorse CDC guidelines and encourage all residents to get vaccinated as soon as they are able," Lake County Health Department spokeswoman Emily Young said. "Regardless of vaccination status, wearing a mask in indoor public settings and following the three W's closely will help protect you and those you love," Young added, referring to wearing a mask, watching your distance and washing your hands.

However, DuPage County dropped down to a "substantial" level of transmissions from a "high" last week. Cook, Kane and McHenry counties are all listed at substantial, which means 50 to 99 new infections over seven days.

New cases of COVID-19 reached 7,858 over the weekend, with 29 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the state reported.

Between Friday and Sunday, 80,314 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 25,426.

The federal government has delivered 15,146,355 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 13,468,327 shots have been administered.

So far, 6,581,350 people have been fully vaccinated or over 51.6% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Patients in hospitals with COVID-19 came to 3,987 from Friday through Sunday.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 4.9% based on a seven-day average.

Illinois reported 3,034 new cases on Saturday, 2,259 on Sunday and 2,565 on Monday.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,444,211 and 23,532 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

The Illinois Department of Public Health does not update COVID-19 data over the weekend.