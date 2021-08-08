Suburban Skyview: Digging into a community garden in Arlington Heights

Two gardeners, in opposite corners of this photo, work on their plots in the Arlington Heights Community Garden in Frontier Park. John Starks | Staff Photographer

A large portion of land on the north end of Frontier Park in Arlington Heights is the home for 36 equal plots, rented each summer to suburban gardeners.

The plots border each other and are about 24 feet by 25 feet.

It is one of two Arlington Heights Park District locations that offer plots to the public. The other, Forest View Park, offers smaller plots at a smaller price.

A handful of other suburbs offer community gardens too.

The garden in Frontier Park is on West Ladd Street.

Besides the garden plots, the park is made up of baseball fields, basketball courts, lighted tennis courts, a swimming pool, sheltered picnic areas with grills, an indoor gymnasium, soccer fields, a playground, restrooms, banquet and meeting rooms, and walking and bike paths.

The plots all are rented this year, but for information on a plot for next year, go to www.ahpd.org/parks/rent-a-garden-plot/

• If you have suggestions for something you'd like to see our drone pilots photograph, email skyview@dailyherald.com with your idea.