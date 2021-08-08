Former auto dealer Douglas Rockenbach has died

Former auto dealership owner Douglas Rockenbach has died. Courtesy of Strang Funeral Home and Crematorium

A World War II veteran who went on to run a prominent suburban auto dealership that bore his family's name has died.

Douglas A. Rockenbach, 96, of Grayslake, died Aug. 4 at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.

A Chicago native, Rockenbach spent nearly all of his life in Grayslake, moving there when he was 3, said his daughter, Gail Vitols.

Rockenbach was drafted into the U.S. Army when he turned 18 in 1943 and began his military service after graduating from Warren Township High School.

A member of the 40th Engineer Combat Regiment, he served in combat -- primarily building bridges -- in North Africa, Italy, France and Belgium before ending his service in Germany.

After returning home, he married his high school sweetheart, Bonnie Winters, and they built a life together and a family in Grayslake. They lived in the same house for decades, their daughter said.

"He never really had any desire to go anyplace else," Vitos said. "He was a small-town guy."

Rockenbach's father, Robert, had founded Rockenbach Chevrolet in 1925, and he died in 1944. His widow handed the company over to Douglas Rockenbach and his two brothers in 1946.

"He worked in all the departments because you didn't only do one thing in those days," Vitos said.

Douglas Rockenbach eventually bought his brothers' shares, becoming the sole owner in 1973.

Rockenbach received multiple honors in his industry, including being named the General Motors Dealer of the Year four times and chairman of the Illinois Auto Dealers Association.

The family sold the dealership in 2013.

"He always had his hand in it until the day we sold it," Vitos said.

Rockenbach was active with local community organizations including the Lake County Easter Seal Society and American Legion Post 659 in Grayslake.

A private funeral was held. A public celebration of life is pending.

In addition to his daughter, Rockenbach's survivors include a son, a granddaughter and three great-grandsons.

Bonnie Rockenbach died in 2016.

Memorial donations may be sent to the Grayslake Historical Society, P.O. Box 185, Grayslake, IL, 60030-0185. Donations also can be made to A Cure In Sight via acureinsight.org.