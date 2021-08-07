Magic, music, bubbles and tea time delight visitors to World of Faeries Festival

Vendors sell their wares at the World of Faeries Festival Saturday in South Elgin. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Children try to pop giant bubbles at the World of Faeries Festival on Saturday in South Elgin's Vasa Park. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Tina "Titania" McPherson of Jefferson, Iowa, entertains a host of children at the World of Faeries Festival Saturday in South Elgin's Vasa Park. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Vasa Park in South Elgin was alive with faeries, wizards and all things magical Saturday as the 16th World of Faeries Festival took over the riverside park.

The music of Nazario Chickpeazio of Milwaukee played in the background as children sporting wings and costumes chased bubbles in the shade of giant oak trees.

The annual event includes music, merchants, food, faerie tea times, crafts, sword fights and more.

Decked out with long pointed ears, a pink dress and matching pink wings, Tina "Titania" McPherson came all the way from Jefferson, Iowa, to be a part of the festival.

"I get to play with bubbles," said McPherson, "I am really a child at heart."

Alanna "Merbubbles" Turner of Chicago Ridge reads to children during the World of Faeries Festival Saturday in South Elgin. - Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

A short distance away, sitting on a giant inflatable shell, Alanna "Merbubbles" Turner of Chicago Ridge read to a group children from her first book, "The Mermaid and the Star."

Turner, who was dressed -- to the delight of the young faeries -- in a light blue dress with light pink hair, is hoping to find a publisher for her work.

"This is such a great event," Turner said, "to be able to express your feelings and share your ideas with others."

Seeing families spending time together brought a smile to David Yaeger, one of the organizers of the festival.

"One of our themes is: We grow happiness," Yaeger said.

The festival continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. rain or shine.

Admission is $15 at the gate or $13 prepaid via the website, theworldoffaeries.com.

Parking is free.