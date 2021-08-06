Watch for isolated storms with gusty winds, small hail this afternoon

The buildup of hot and humid air in the region could produce rounds of severe weather in the suburbs Friday afternoon, including gusty winds, small hail and flash flooding, according to AccuWeather.

On Friday, heavy, gusty and locally severe thunderstorms are anticipated from southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois to part of northwestern Indiana, including a portion of southern Lake Michigan, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis said.

The National Weather Service says isolated showers and a few storms are possible through early Friday afternoon with an increased risk of scattered storms later in the afternoon. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but motorists should expect delays and be on the lookout for flash flooding.

The weekend weather outlook includes chances of thunderstorms mixed with extended dry periods and increasingly humid weather, the weather service says.