The Long Grove election is over: Meet Lincoln, the new dog mayor

Lincoln was elected Long Grove's dog mayor this week and will take the oath of office Saturday during a ceremony at Vintage Days. Courtesy Long Grove Historical Society

Long Grove residents will get a look at their new top dog Saturday.

That's when the village's first elected dog mayor will raise its paw to take its oath of office during a ceremony at the stage at the village's historic covered bridge at 3:30 p.m. as part of Vintage Days festivities.

The winner was Lincoln from the Briarcrest subdivision. He will serve in office for one year and will attend an upcoming village board meeting.

The village's human village president, Bill Jacob, and his predecessor, Angie Underwood, will be on hand for the proceedings Saturday.

The canine mayoral voting ended Thursday. The election, which began in June, was a fundraiser for the Long Grove Historical Society.

Jane Primack, president of the historical society, said each vote cost $1, with some owners paying $20 to nominate their dog.

The fundraising goal was $2,500. Historical society officials said the event raised $7,412.

Because of COVID-19, the society wasn't able to hold any fundraisers last year.

"This money will be used to help maintain our three historical buildings in Long Grove that are part of our historical society," Primack said, including the farmhouse museum, the Archer School and the Ruth Barn. The proceeds also be used for programming.

The idea behind the election was inspired by a similar event sponsored by the historical society in Rabbit Hash, Kentucky, according to the website longgrovehistory.org, which also has pictures of Long Grove's dog mayor candidates.

"The dog will have duties throughout the year," Primack said of Lincoln.

Those duties include chewing through a crepe ribbon -- in lieu of ribbon cutting -- to open Sunday's penny carnival during Vintage Days.

Later this year, Lincoln will ride with Santa during Christmas in the historic downtown. He is also expected to participate in new business opening events.

Long Grove Vintage Days is a two-day street market for all things vintage, antique, reclaimed, repurposed, upcycled and handmade. It continues Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the downtown area.