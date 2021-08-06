Second Bartlett High School teen dies after Tuesday's single-vehicle crash

A second Bartlett High School student involved in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday has died, according to a social media post by an Elgin Area School District U-46 official.

Cameron Kelty, 16, died Friday, U-46 CEO Tony Sanders wrote.

"Please keep all of the students and families involved in this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers," he said.

Kelty was one of four 16-year-old boys riding in the car.

Alex E. Czerwik, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, died from his injuries at the scene of the crash, which took place about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say the car was traveling west on Devon Avenue from Newport Boulevard, east of Newport Lane in Bartlett, when it struck a curb, a speed limit sign and a utility pole before rolling over onto its roof.

All the occupants had to be extricated from the car. The driver suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, along with another injured boy. Another injured teen was taken to Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, police said.

All the teens were Bartlett High School students and football players, according to a social media post by the Bartlett Raiders, a nonprofit youth football and cheerleading organization.