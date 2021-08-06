Rivers Casino patron arrested after stealing chips, police say

A Hawthorn Woods man was arrested early Friday after stealing another patron's chips at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, police said.

James Stewart, 29, of the 0-100 block of Carlisle Road, is charged with theft of lost or mislaid property.

The theft occurred about 12:30 a.m.

The victim had been playing blackjack and temporarily stepped away from the table, leaving her chips behind, police said. The dealer placed a sign at her spot indicating the seat and chips were reserved.

When she returned, the chips -- valued at $225 -- were gone, police said.

Security video revealed a man sitting next to the victim wearing clothing identical to Stewart's move his chips toward the woman's and then add her chips to his, police said. The man eventually left the table with all the chips, police said the video showed.

Stewart was detained by casino security until police arrived.

Stewart denied he stole the chips, police said.