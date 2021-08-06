 

Feder: JUF rebrands Jewish Chicago magazine

  • Starting with the September edition, JUF News will be rebranded Jewish Chicago: The JUF Magazine.

    Starting with the September edition, JUF News will be rebranded Jewish Chicago: The JUF Magazine.

 
Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 8/6/2021 7:05 AM

Just in time for the upcoming Jewish New Year (for those keeping track, it will be 5782) Chicago's Jewish United Fund is introducing a new name and a new look to its 50-year-old monthly magazine, reports Robert Feder.

Starting with the September edition, JUF News will be rebranded Jewish Chicago: The JUF Magazine. With a monthly circulation of 40,000 and estimated readership of 200,000, it's billed as the largest-circulation Jewish community publication in the Midwest.

 

Read the full story here.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 