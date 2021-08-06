Feder: JUF rebrands Jewish Chicago magazine
Updated 8/6/2021 7:05 AM
Just in time for the upcoming Jewish New Year (for those keeping track, it will be 5782) Chicago's Jewish United Fund is introducing a new name and a new look to its 50-year-old monthly magazine, reports Robert Feder.
Starting with the September edition, JUF News will be rebranded Jewish Chicago: The JUF Magazine. With a monthly circulation of 40,000 and estimated readership of 200,000, it's billed as the largest-circulation Jewish community publication in the Midwest.
