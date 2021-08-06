COVID-19 update: 25,925 more shots, 3,040 new cases, 13 additional deaths

Nurse Rachel Gilio cares for a patient with COVID-19 at Edward Hospital in Naperville in late 2020. Courtesy of Edward Hospital

New cases of COVID-19 reached 3,040 Friday with 13 more people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

On Thursday, 25,925 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 25,244.

The federal government has delivered 15,070,745 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December, and 13,388,013 shots have been administered.

So far, 6,545,532 people have been fully vaccinated, or nearly 51.4% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Patients in the hospital with COVID-19 came to 1,200 as of Thursday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 4.6% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,436,353 and 23,503 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 69,269 virus tests in the last 24 hours.