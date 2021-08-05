Singing, dancing and story time enchant kids at Lords Park Zoo

Saiyami Shelat, left, and Miwaan Desai, both 2, sit with Miwaan's grandmother, Mita Desai, during Thursday's story time at Lords Park Zoo in Elgin. The children are neighbors in Elgin. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Hair was in the air as Kaytlinne Williams, 7, and her sister Kylie, 5, both of Elgin, dance during the Gail Borden Public Library story time Thursday at Lords Park Zoo in Elgin. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Serenaded by a quartet from Larkin High School, Aaeesha Nerida, 4, of Pingree Grove, dances with friend Sebastian Burris, 5, of Elgin during a story time Thursday at Lords Park Zoo in Elgin. Rick West | Staff Photographer

About 50 kids and family members met under the hickory tree at Lords Park Zoo on Thursday for a Gail Borden Public Library story time.

Apropos to the setting, the tales featured tails, both in story and singalong, with books including "Mary Had A Little Lamb," followed by rendition of the song by a string quartet from Larkin High School.

The event was the last story time of the summer at the zoo, and featured a visit from the library's Book Bike, an environmentally-friendly and human-powered mobile library.