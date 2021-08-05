Singing, dancing and story time enchant kids at Lords Park Zoo
Updated 8/5/2021 5:04 PM
About 50 kids and family members met under the hickory tree at Lords Park Zoo on Thursday for a Gail Borden Public Library story time.
Apropos to the setting, the tales featured tails, both in story and singalong, with books including "Mary Had A Little Lamb," followed by rendition of the song by a string quartet from Larkin High School.
The event was the last story time of the summer at the zoo, and featured a visit from the library's Book Bike, an environmentally-friendly and human-powered mobile library.
