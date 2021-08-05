Palatine High marching band resumes back-to-school tradition
Updated 8/5/2021 6:49 PM
After a year's hiatus due to COVID-19, the Palatine High School marching band on Thursday resumed its long-standing back-to-school tradition of parading through the neighborhood around the school on the last day of summer band camp.
The band members departed from the school at 4:45 p.m. and returned by a different route at 6:10 p.m.
