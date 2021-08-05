Naperville police investigating shots fired on basketball court

Naperville police say they are investigating a report of shots fired on a basketball court Wednesday evening.

Officers responded about 7:36 p.m. to the 700 block of Genesee Drive and found a shell casing on the court, which was clear of people, according to a news release.

A preliminary investigation indicates one person pulled a firearm from a bag during an altercation and fired the weapon, missing the other person. No injuries have been reported.

A short time later, an officer encountered a man matching a description provided by the 911 caller near North Aurora Road and Fairway Drive, police said. He ran away and was not found after a search by officers and a police dog.

The suspect is described as a Black man between 20 and 30 years old and standing 5 feet, 8-11 inches tall with short hair, a thin build and tattoos, officials said. He was last seen shirtless, wearing jeans and armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Naperville police at (630) 420-6665 and ask for the Investigations Division.