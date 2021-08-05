Lake County police arrest eight gang members, seize drugs and guns

Lake County Sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement partners arrested eight members of a street gang Wednesday morning and seized guns, drugs and money. Photo courtesy Lake County Sheriff's Office

Eight members of a street gang known as "Satan Disciple" accused of involvement in drug dealing and violent acts across Lake County were arrested in a coordinated effort led by the Lake County sheriff's office, officials said Thursday.

The arrests, which took place Wednesday in Lake County and southern Wisconsin, were the culmination of a long-term investigation that began more than a year ago. The action mostly dismantled the gang and included the seizure of drugs with a street value of nearly $500,000, according to Lt. Christopher Covelli of the sheriff's office.

Other items seized by police included firearms, ammunition, thousands of dollars in cash and drug dealing paraphernalia.

Two members of the gang were not apprehended and remain wanted by authorities.

Covelli said that during their investigation, sheriff's detectives were able to stop two planned drive-by shootings the gang was set to carry out.

"The tireless work of our detectives and partner agencies undoubtedly stopped instances of coldblooded murder from taking place in our county," Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg said in a statement. "I could not be prouder of the hard work of our detectives and I am incredibly thankful for the terrific partnerships we have with our local and federal partners."

Idleburg said busts like the one against "Satan Disciple" were the reason his office refocused the special investigations group on arresting violent drug traffickers.

The sheriff's office special investigations group is made up of detectives, agents and staff from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI and Homeland Security, and local law enforcement partners such as Lake County forest preserve police, Lake County state's attorney's office and the North Chicago, Park City, Round Lake Beach, Wauconda, Waukegan and Zion police departments.

Four of the people arrested Wednesday were wanted on federal charges and their names have not been released by authorities.

The names of the other four were released by the Lake County sheriff's office on Thursday. They are:

Quentin L. Newbrey, 31, of the 4000 block of Ridge Road in Zion, was charged with armed habitual criminal, unlawful firearm sale and two counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

Carl P. Marder-Grant, 27, of the 500 block of Chestnut Street in Waukegan, was charged with unlawful firearm sale and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Darryl Benjamin, 38, of the 1000 block of Lakehurst Drive in Waukegan, was charged with two counts unlawful possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Gilberto Alvarado-Cuen, 29, of the 3400 block of Ted Avenue in Park City, was charged with two counts unlawful possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

The two gang members who remain at large are: Anthony Brown, 39, of the 100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Lake Villa, who is wanted for five counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and five counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance; and Eric W. Gragen, 39, of the 8000 block of 48th Avenue in Kenosha, Wisconsin, who is wanted for three counts of straw purchasing of a firearm.