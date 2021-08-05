Kane County officials strongly recommend masks at county buildings

Kane County Board Chair Corinne Pierog has announced that county officials are "strongly recommending" anyone who works in or visits a county building wear a mask regardless of vaccination status, according to a news release Thursday.

The new mask guidelines are in response to the growing spread of the delta variant and information provided by county health officials and the Centers for Disease Control, the release stated.

"Because Kane County is now an area of substantial transmission for COVID-19 and the increasing prevalence of the delta variant, we are announcing new mask guidelines for anyone who enters a County building," Pierog said in the release.

She stressed that getting vaccinated and wearing a mask remain the safest way to stay ahead of the virus and prevent further spread.

For information about upcoming community COVID-19 vaccination clinics and current updates about COVID-19, visit the KCHD website at www.KaneHealth.com or call (630) 208-3801.