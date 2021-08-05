Hey Nonny in Arlington Heights will require proof of vaccines for indoor diners, audiences

Diners and music lovers who frequent Hey Nonny in Arlington Heights and want to sit indoors must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination beginning Tuesday.

Owners decided earlier this week to establish the policy for indoor patrons after noting the rise in infection rates.

"In a music venue and restaurant, the advice (from health officials) on masks is wear a mask except when you're eating and drinking," said co-owner Chip Brooks, who said he and his partners don't believe that is a realistic option for Hey Nonny.

"The only way to handle this is to do what every music venue in Chicago is doing: requiring proof of vaccination. Restaurants all over the country are doing that, so we didn't feel we were out on the edge," he said.

Emails went out to people holding tickets for shows taking place over the next two months, he said. The venue also posted the policy on its website and an online reservation service.

Reaction was swift, said Brooks, who compared vaccination card checks to checking IDs.

"Most people are positive but lots of people are negative -- aggressively, angrily negative," he said, adding Hey Nonny's vaccination policy is not a political statement.

"We're aware the issue is deeply politicized and people have strong feelings about it. We respect that," he said. "We just have to do what we think is right for us."

People dining outdoors do not need to show proof of vaccination and only need to wear face masks if they enter the venue for some reason. Masks are not required for indoor patrons who have demonstrated they're vaccinated, although employees will remain masked.

"We're just trying to do the best we can to keep our friends and neighbors safe," said Brooks.

• Daily Herald writer Chris Placek contributed to this report.