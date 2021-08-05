Feder: Chicago honors legendary WGN sports editor with 'Jack Rosenberg Way'

Jack "Rosey" Rosenberg, whose name was synonymous with sports on WGN-Channel 9 and WGN 720-AM for more than 40 years, is being officially honored by the city of Chicago, Robert Feder reports.

The southeast corner of East Illinois Street and Cityfront Plaza Drive near Tribune Tower will be designated "Jack Rosenberg Way," thanks to a City Council resolution sponsored by Alderman Brendan Reilly.

