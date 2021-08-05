COVID-19 update: 3,048 new cases, 14 additional deaths, 25,247 more shots

New cases of COVID-19 reached 3,048 Thursday, the first time infections have surpassed 3,000 since May 7, with 14 more people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

On Wednesday, 25,247 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 24,988.

The federal government has delivered 14,986,995 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 13,362,088 shots have been administered.

So far, 6,535,148 people have been fully vaccinated or 51.3% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 came to 1,205 as of Wednesday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 4.6% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,433,313 and 23,490 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 63,057 virus tests in the last 24 hours.