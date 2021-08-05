Anderson's Bookshop offers virtual tickets for discussion with Schwarzenegger, Trump whistleblower Vindman

Retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman will participate in a virtual event with former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger for the book "Here, Right Matters: An American Story." Vindman's book is about his decision to report the infamous phone call that led to former President Donald Trump's first impeachment. Associated Press, 2019

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger will appear together next week in a virtual event to discuss the first impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

The occasion is tied to Vindman's new book "Here, Right Matters: An American Story," published by Harper Collins. The book details the fallout that came with the whistleblower's decision to report the infamous 2019 phone call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in which Trump pressured Zelenskiy to investigate Joe Biden.

Vindman's actions and subsequent testimony before Congress would lead to Trump's impeachment. But it would come at an enormous cost, ending Vindman's career in the U.S. Army and straining relationships with colleagues, superiors and even Vindman's own father.

CNN journalist Bianna Golodryga will serve as a moderator for the virtual discussion, scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Local ticket registration is through Anderson's Bookshop, which has locations in Naperville and Downers Grove. Anderson's Bookshop is offering autographed copies of Vindman's book as part of select ticket packages at $41 which include shipping for home delivery, or at $31 for in-store pickup at the Naperville location at 123 W. Jefferson Ave. A discussion-only ticket is available at $10.

For more information, visit andersonsbookshop.com or call (630) 355-2665.