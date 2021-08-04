Watch video: Pritzker announces school mask mandate, vaccine rules for state workers

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a universal face mask mandate inside public and private schools to reduce spread of COVID-19 this afternoon.

"My goal is to bring kids safely back into the classroom," Pritzker said. "Without these measures, we will likely see many more outbreaks.

"As governor, it's my duty to take immediate action to slow the spread of the delta variant" of COVID-19. People are dying that don't have to die," he said.

He noted "most school districts are trying to do the right thing."

The policy also applies to inside sports but does not involve outside activities.

The governor also issued rules requiring vaccinations for state employees that work at congregate settings effective Oct. 4, which would include workers at the Illinois Departments of Human Services, Veterans' Affairs, Corrections, and Juvenile Justice.

In addition, Pritzker ordered universal masking in private long-term care centers and urged their owners to follow state vaccination requirements.

Daily COVID-19 infections more than tripled between June and July as the highly contagious delta variant becomes the predominant strain and concerns are growing about how to protect unvaccinated children when schools reopen this month.

Children age 11 and younger are not eligible yet for COVID-19 vaccinations, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending universal masking in schools to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, as is the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Across the suburbs, districts are diverging on the issue, with some implementing voluntary masking policies and others opting for universal face coverings.

Asked about how the state would manage districts that might not comply, Pritzker said, "this is a mandate. We have legal authority to enforce this. We're trying to get every child into school every day so they can learn properly."

Districts that ignore the rule would be liable for lawsuits if a child contracts COVID-19 in a school setting, he noted.

Asked if Pritzker should clarify masking requirements for schools earlier, "I think it would be very helpful," said state. Sen. Cristina Castro, an Elgin Democrat. "You have folks doing different things, one uniform standard would be helpful."