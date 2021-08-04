Watch live: Pritzker to announce school mask mandate, possibly vaccine rules for state workers

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to announce a face mask mandate inside public and private schools to reduce spread of COVID-19 at a 2:30 p.m. briefing today, sources told the Daily Herald.

The governor may also issue rules regarding vaccinations for state employees. On July 29, President Joe Biden said unvaccinated federal workers and contractors would have to wear masks on the job and undergo regular testing for COVID-19.

In addition, Pritzker will likely order state employees to wear face masks at certain agencies including the Illinois Department of Human Services, Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs, Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice, and Illinois Department of Corrections, plus in congregate care facilities.

Daily COVID-19 infections more than tripled between June and July as the highly contagious delta variant becomes the predominant strain and concerns are growing about how to protect unvaccinated children when schools reopen this month.

Children age 11 and younger are not eligible yet for COVID-19 vaccinations, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending universal masking in schools to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, as is the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Across the suburbs, districts are diverging on the issue, with some implementing voluntary masking policies and others opting for universal face coverings.

Asked if Pritzker should clarify masking requirements for schools, "I think it would be very helpful," said state. Sen. Cristina Castro, an Elgin Democrat. "You have folks doing different things, one uniform standard would be helpful."