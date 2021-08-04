Report: Pritzker to announce statewide school mask mandate

ABC 7 is reporting that Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to announce a statewide school mask mandate Wednesday afternoon, sources say. Matthew Apgar/Shaw Media

Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to announce a statewide school mask mandate Wednesday afternoon, as some Chicago businesses take vaccine and mask requirements into their own hands, sources say, ABC 7 is reporting.

Pritzker's decision is because of the rising number of cases of the delta variant, with a number of kids getting it, and all the "noise" about it, according to sources.

The differing approaches school districts are taking is also a factor, sources said.

It will apply to all public and private schools, K-12.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike will be joining the governor at 2:30 p.m. at the Thompson Center.

