Report: Pritzker to announce statewide school mask mandate
Updated 8/4/2021 9:27 AM
Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to announce a statewide school mask mandate Wednesday afternoon, as some Chicago businesses take vaccine and mask requirements into their own hands, sources say, ABC 7 is reporting.
Pritzker's decision is because of the rising number of cases of the delta variant, with a number of kids getting it, and all the "noise" about it, according to sources.
The differing approaches school districts are taking is also a factor, sources said.
It will apply to all public and private schools, K-12.
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike will be joining the governor at 2:30 p.m. at the Thompson Center.
