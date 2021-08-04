Pritzker announces mask mandate for schools, vaccine rules for state workers

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday announced a universal face mask mandate inside public and private schools as well as day cares to combat the highly infectious strain of the COVID-19 delta variant.

"My goal has always been to safely bring all kids back into the classroom and crucially keep them there," Pritzker said. "Without these measures, we will likely see many more outbreaks."

"As governor, it's my duty to take immediate and urgent action to slow the spread of the delta variant" of COVID-19. "People are dying that don't have to die," he said.

School districts in the suburbs had diverged on the issue, with some making masks voluntary and others opting for universal face coverings, with emotions running high among parents.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends universal masking in schools, as does the American Academy of Pediatrics, but "far too few school districts" are following federal guidelines, Pritkzer said. But he commended districts including Elgin Area School District U-46 and Chicago Public Schools, which have mandated masking, "for already doing the right thing."

The new state mandate applies to students, teachers and staff members regardless of vaccination status. It includes indoor sports but does not involve outside activities.

The delta variant has become the predominant strain in the U.S. and "we've seen COVID-19 cases soar by a factor of nearly 10 since early summer, and hospitalizations have doubled," Pritzker said.

"This upward movement has occurred almost entirely among those who are unvaccinated," he said. In June, 96% of people who were hospitalized were either not vaccinated or partially vaccinated, he said.

The governor also is requiring vaccinations for state employees who work at congregate settings effective Oct. 4, which would include some workers at the Illinois departments of human services, veterans' affairs, corrections and juvenile justice.

In addition, Pritzker ordered universal masking in private long-term care centers and urged their owners to follow state vaccination requirements.

Children 11 and younger are not eligible yet for COVID-19 shots, and that, combined with low rates of vaccinations in teenagers plus school districts flouting the CDC, forced his hand, Pritzker said.

Pushback was quick to come from Republicans who said Pritzker should leave such decisions up to local authorities.

"The governor's continued unilateral, go-it-alone approach on pandemic decision-making actively undermines the state's ability to have broadly accepted mitigation strategies," Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie of Hawthorn Woods said.

And Republican state Rep. Dan Ugaste of Geneva said: "It should be up to the local school districts to decide what is best for each community. I have heard from countless parents on this issue, parents who have talked to and worked with local school boards on masking their children this school year, and most all of which I am aware already resolved the issue or are in the process of doing so."

Asked about how the state would manage districts that might not comply, Pritzker said: "This is a mandate. We have legal authority to enforce this. We're trying to get every child into school every day so they can learn properly."

Districts that ignore the rule would be liable for lawsuits if a child contracts COVID-19 in a school setting, he noted.

Asked earlier whether Pritzker should clarify masking requirements for schools, state. Sen. Cristina Castro, an Elgin Democrat, said, "I think it would be very helpful. You have folks doing different things. One uniform standard would be helpful."