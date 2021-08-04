One teen dead, three others injured in Bartlett crash

A 16-year-old boy was killed and three teens were injured in a one-car crash in Bartlett, authorities said Wednesday.

The Cook County medical examiner's office said Alex E. Czerwik of Bartlett was the teen who died. The identities of the injured teens, all 16-year-old boys who were passengers in the car, have not been officially released by police, though social media and online fundraising pages say one of them is Czerwik's twin brother.

Bartlett police say they were called to the intersection of Newport Lane and Devon Avenue for a crash at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. The car was heading west on Devon from Newport Boulevard, just to the east of Newport Lane, when it struck a curb, a speed limit sign and a utility pole before rolling over onto its roof.

Alex, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, died at the scene from his injuries, police said. All four occupants had to be extricated from the car.

Two teens suffered life-threatening injuries. One was taken to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, the other to Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield. The driver suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to St. Alexius.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, police said, not commenting further.

The teens were students and football players at Bartlett High School, according to a Facebook post by the Bartlett Raiders, a nonprofit youth football and cheerleading organization.

Alex was involved with the Bartlett Raiders, the organization said in the post. He and another teen in the car had been helping with football practice just hours before the crash, the post said.

"The Bartlett Raiders family would like to send out there deepest condolences to all the families and friends who's hearts are heavy today due to the tragic accident last night involving four Bartlett High School Hawks," the post said. "This is hitting very close to home for our Bartlett Raiders family."

According to the Raiders' post and a GoFundMe page that has been organized, Alex Czerwik's twin brother, Adrian, was one of the teens injured in the crash. Police would not comment on that information.

The GoFundMe page has been organized to raise money for funeral and medical expenses for the Czerwik family.

Bartlett High School Principal Michael Demovsky said Alex was a well-liked student and described him as enthusiastic and energetic, according to Mary Fergus, director of school and community relations for Elgin Area School District U-46.

"His school is mourning him today," Fergus said.

District U-46 Superintendent Tony Sanders expressed his sadness, too.

"No words can convey the depth of our sorrow over the loss of Alex," Sanders said in a Facebook post. "U-46 may be a large school system, but we are also a very tight-knit family. Let us lift up these families in their time of need, and also each other as we process this tragic loss of life."

The district crisis team is activated at Bartlett High School. Grief and loss counselors will be available to students and staff members for as long they are needed, including when classes for the 2021-22 school year begin Aug. 16.

Devon Avenue between Newport Boulevard and Prospect Avenue was closed for six hours while Bartlett police and the DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation Team investigated the crash.

ComEd shut electrical power to the utility pole that was hit. Power was restored to nearby residences by 7 a.m. Wednesday, officials said.