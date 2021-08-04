 

Feder: WFMT's radio rookie scores morning-drive job in San Francisco

  • Maggie Clennon Reberg

    Maggie Clennon Reberg

 
Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 8/4/2021 6:58 AM

Maggie Clennon Reberg landed her first radio gig in 2015 after she filled out an online application in response to an open call at WFMT 98.7-FM, the Window to the World Communications classical music station. Now she's headed for San Francisco -- the nation's sixth biggest media market -- where she will host weekday mornings on KDFC, the noncommercial classical station owned by the University of Southern California, Robert Feder reports.

It's been a meteoric rise for Reberg, who gained notice first as a part-time and overnight announcer at WFMT and more recently as host of weekend mornings, including the popular "Saturday Morning Listeners' Choice" and "Soundtrack" programs.

 

