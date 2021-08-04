Feder: WFMT's radio rookie scores morning-drive job in San Francisco

Maggie Clennon Reberg landed her first radio gig in 2015 after she filled out an online application in response to an open call at WFMT 98.7-FM, the Window to the World Communications classical music station. Now she's headed for San Francisco -- the nation's sixth biggest media market -- where she will host weekday mornings on KDFC, the noncommercial classical station owned by the University of Southern California, Robert Feder reports.

It's been a meteoric rise for Reberg, who gained notice first as a part-time and overnight announcer at WFMT and more recently as host of weekend mornings, including the popular "Saturday Morning Listeners' Choice" and "Soundtrack" programs.

Read the full story here.