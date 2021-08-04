COVID-19 update: 26,667 more shots, 2,364 new cases, 18 additional deaths

New cases of COVID-19 reached 2,364 Wednesday with 18 more people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

On Tuesday, 26,667 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 28,180.

The federal government has delivered 14,980,195 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 13,336,841 shots have been administered.

So far, 6,524,981 people have been fully vaccinated or 51.2% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Patients in the hospital with COVID-19 came to 1,165 as of Tuesday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 4.4% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,430,265, and 23,476 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 50,960 virus tests in the last 24 hours.