Celebrate Free Comic Book Day at Des Plaines Public Library

The Des Plaines Public Library will give away specially printed comic books on Aug. 14 as part of a Free Comic Book Day promotion. Associated Press/Matt Rourke, 2013

Comic book fans around the country will celebrate their favorite superheroes and diabolical villains on Aug. 14 with Free Comic Book Day -- and the Des Plaines Public Library is joining the fun.

On Free Comic Book Day, comic book stores across the U.S. give away specially printed comics provided at a discounted price to retailers from publishers. Many libraries participate, too.

At the Des Plaines library, 1501 Ellinwood St., people can get two free comic books in the plaza starting at 10:30 a.m. and until the supply runs out. The books are courtesy of Pastimes Comics, a Niles retailer.

Additionally, kids will receive free kits that will help them make their own comic books -- again, while supplies last.

The giveaways will wrap up by 4 p.m.

Free Comic Book Day typically is held the first Saturday in May. It was postponed last year and again this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For information about other Free Comic Book Day activities, including appearances by Chicago-area comic book writers and artists, visit freecomicbookday.com.