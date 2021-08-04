 

Armed robberies reported outside Rivers Casino

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 8/4/2021 3:43 PM

Three people were robbed outside Rivers Casino in Des Plaines in separate confrontations early Wednesday.

The stickups occurred in a parking lot between 2:20 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Des Plaines police declined to say which lot.

 

In each case, three men committed the robberies, and one was armed with a handgun, police said. The thieves made off with wallets and cellphones.

The robbers were last seen entering a car that went south on Des Plaines River Road.

They were described as being thin and wearing dark sweatshirts and pants, police said.

The man with the gun had short hair and a dark bandanna that covered his face, police said.

Police patrols will increase at the casino, Cmdr. Matthew Bowler said.

Bowler declined to release additional information about the crimes because they're under investigation.

