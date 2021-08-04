'90s cover band Run Forrest Run to play drive-in concert in Barrington

Run Forrest Run will play a drive-in concert in Barrington. Courtesy of village of Barrington

The Barrington Cultural Commission will host a drive-in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Barrington north commuter parking lot featuring '90s cover band Run Forrest Run. Bring your picnic and set up next to your car in the lot while you listen to the music and relive all things '90s.

Come early to hear an opening set from Barrington's School of Rock House Band at 6:30 p.m. The House Band features the brightest shining young rock stars of School of Rock Barrington. All active students in the school, these amazing musicians will play a cover repertoire including famous rock hits from the 1960s British invasion, alternative rock of the 21st century, and more.

The north commuter lot is at 201 S. Spring St., Barrington.

Tickets are $25 per vehicle and can be purchased at barrington-il.gov/driveinconcerts.