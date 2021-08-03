Yet another GOP candidate vows to unseat Kinzinger

Another Republican candidate has surfaced in the race for Illinois' 16th Congressional District seat, a post now held by the GOP's Adam Kinzinger of Channahon.

Minooka resident Michael Rebresh has entered the contest, announcing his candidacy in a news release Tuesday. Rebresh's campaign website says he led protests against child mask restrictions implemented by the state.

Although new, census-based boundaries for Illinois' congressional districts haven't yet been set, six other Republicans have declared they're challenging Kinzinger for the Republican nomination in the June 2022 primary: Woodstock resident Catalina Lauf; Oswego resident James Marter; Jack Lombardi of Manhattan; Teresa Pfaff of Machesney Park; Geno Young of Chicago; and Leona Di Amore of Channahon.

Marsha Williams of Wilmington is the lone Democratic hopeful so far.

The 16th District includes parts or all of 14 Illinois counties. It stretches from the far Northwest suburbs and the Rockford area to downstate Ford County.