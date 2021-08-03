Two suspects in W, Dundee road rage murder case arrested

Authorities have arrested two of three suspects charged with fatally beating a Carpentersville man at a West Dundee gas station.

Kurt E. Doporcyk, 41, of Algonquin; Ryan T. Barrett, 32, of Huntley; and Peter D. Stoyshich, 30, of Belize and Tallahassee, Florida, are each charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, one count of aggravated battery in a public place and one count of mob action.

They are accused of assaulting 52-year-old Alex T. Hall Jr. of Carpentersville on June 10 in the parking lot of the Casey's gasoline station and convenience store at 700 S. Eighth St. in West Dundee. Hall died of his injuries three days later.

On Tuesday, West Dundee police announced the arrest of Doporcyk and Barrett.

Doporcyk was freed from the Kane County jail on Tuesday afternoon after posting bond, jail records indicate. His next court date is Aug. 19.

Barrett also was freed after posting bond, according to police.

Police said Stoyshich remains at large.