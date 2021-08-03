Tenants, landlords can seek help from Cook County sheriff's office

Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart reminds housing providers and tenants grappling with eviction that they can use the office's Community Resource Center for assistance in accessing services and financial help.

Launched late last year, the CRC helps individuals navigate social services, housing, employment, medical and mental health services, among others. The CRC also can help individuals locate existing government rental assistance.

The CRC can be reached at via phone at (773) 405-5116, via email at ccso.resourcecenter@ccsheriff.org or online at cookcountysheriff.org/crc/home.

Property owners to confirm there is no forthcoming government assistance before an eviction will be enforced.