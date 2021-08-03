Police searching for driver of stolen SUV that struck Gurnee ambulance

Gurnee police are searching for the driver of a stolen SUV that sideswiped a Gurnee ambulance Sunday evening. Daily Herald file photo

Gurnee police are searching for the driver of a stolen SUV who fled Sunday evening after sideswiping a Gurnee ambulance.

The Gurnee ambulance was headed west on Grand Avenue near the intersection of Fuller Road abouut 7:45 p.m. when an eastbound black Chevy SUV crossed the center median and struck the side of the ambulance.

Gurnee officer Shawn Gaylor said the ambulance, which sustained minor damage, was rushing to a medical call at a restaurant on Northridge Drive. Because of the crash, a different ambulance had to be dispatched to the emergency. Gaylor said she believes the person in crisis at the restaurant was fine.

A short while later, the SUV was found abandoned behind a shopping complex near the intersection of Route 21 and Washington Street around a mile away. Officers searched the area with police dogs but were unable to find the anyone who had been in the vehicle, Gaylor said.

Gaylor said investigators found that the vehicle was registered as stolen by the Kenosha Police Department.