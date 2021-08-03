 

Patient charged with trying to murder nurse at Elgin Mental Health Center

  • Travis Turner

    Travis Turner

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 8/3/2021 4:17 PM

A man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder for attacking a nurse last month at the Elgin Mental Health Center, authorities said.

Travis Turner, 18, is accused of punching a nurse in the face and head and knocking her to the floor on July 17, according to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office. The attack happened while Turner was a patient at the facility.

 

The nurse suffered life-threatening injuries to her face, skull and upper body. She remains hospitalized.

Turner also faces two counts of aggravated battery.

The charges were filed on July 23. A judge has set bail at $500,000.

Turner is being held at the Kane County jail. To be freed before trial, he would have to post $50,000.

His next court date is Aug. 11.

