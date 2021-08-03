Naperville District 203 to require masks regardless of vaccination status

Starting today, masks are required for all students, staff members and visitors inside Naperville Central High School and other Naperville Unit District 203 facilities, administrators announced. Daily Herald file photo

All Naperville Unit District 203 students and staff members will be required to wear masks inside school facilities starting today, regardless of vaccination status.

The decision is based on updated guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as recommendations from local and state public health agencies, Superintendent Dan Bridges said during a school board meeting Monday.

The district's back-to-school plan includes a tiered structure for implementing mitigation strategies based on community transmission. As of Monday, DuPage County had reached a substantial level with more than 70 new cases per 100,000 in the last week, according to the presentation.

In a call with area superintendents, Bridges said, DuPage County Health Department officials indicated universal mask-wearing should be enforced in schools "until all school-aged children are eligible for a vaccine and a majority are vaccinated against COVID-19." Children under the age of 12 are not yet approved for the shots.

Masking requirements and other mitigation strategies could be reevaluated as transmission levels decline, Bridges said, noting the district is working closely with local health officials.

Rules surrounding face coverings have deepened a divide between district parents and community members on either side of the issue, many of whom addressed the school board Monday.

Students are scheduled to return to full-time in-person learning when classes resume Aug. 19.

"It's our goal to ensure all students have an opportunity to remain in person and to reduce the amount of time a student may need to miss in-person instruction," Bridges said. "Our current plans align to the most recent guidance that emphasizes safe, in-person instruction."