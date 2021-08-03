Man accused of impersonating police officer in Bensenville

A Cook County man was accused of impersonating a police officer after authorities said he tried to pull someone over in Bensenville.

Edward Bufford, 53, of the 2500 block of South 14th Street in Broadview, appeared Tuesday afternoon in DuPage County court, where a judge set his bail at $25,000, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office. Bufford must post $2,500 to be released pending trial.

He's charged with false personation of a peace officer, unlawful use of weapons, and possession of oscillating, rotating or flashing lights in a motor vehicle.

A driver flagged down a Bensenville police officer Tuesday and told him someone tried to pull him over by flashing red and blue lights at him. Shortly after, the officer noticed a vehicle matching the motorist's description pulled over on the side of the road, the news release said.

Bufford was in the car, wearing a U.S. Postal Service jacket, a belt-mounted holster and a black police vest equipped with a stun gun, handcuffs, a chain and a badge, the news release said. Police found a BB gun in the center console of Bufford's car, according to the news release. Bufford's car was equipped with a yardstick-sized light across the back of the vehicle, the news release said.

Bufford told police he was a law enforcement officer for the U.S. Postal Service, and then claimed he was with the Canadian Pacific Railway, but he wasn't able to show any credentials, the news release said.

Bufford's next arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 30.