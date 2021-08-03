Hanover Park police investigate shooting that killed one, injured another

One person died and another was injured in a shooting Monday in Hanover Park, authorities said.

Hanover Park police responded to a report about a shooting on the 5500 block of Pebblebeach Drive at 7:45 p.m. and found two people with gunshot wounds, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

The 50-year-old woman and 59-year-old man were both taken to the hospital, where the man died from his injuries, the news release said. The woman recovered and was released from the hospital.

The Hanover Park police are still investigating the shooting with help from DuPage Metropolitan Emergency Response & Investigation Team. At this time, it appears to be an isolated incident, according to the news release.

Anyone with information regarding the case should call Lt. Matt Riedel at (630) 823-5521.