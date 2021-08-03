Feder: 'Steady, professional' Dave Marsett retires from WBBM Newsradio
Updated 8/3/2021 6:43 AM
Weekends won't sound the same on WBBM Newsradio without the authoritative voice and impeccable delivery of Dave Marsett. After 20 years on Audacy all-news WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM the veteran anchorman called it a career Sunday. "It's time for a change," said Marsett, 74, on his retirement from radio as well as his other calling as an ordained minister.
Read the full story at robertfeder.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.