Feder: 'Steady, professional' Dave Marsett retires from WBBM Newsradio

Weekends won't sound the same on WBBM Newsradio without the authoritative voice and impeccable delivery of Dave Marsett. After 20 years on Audacy all-news WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM the veteran anchorman called it a career Sunday. "It's time for a change," said Marsett, 74, on his retirement from radio as well as his other calling as an ordained minister.

