COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass 1,000, average case counts up over 6 times

The number of patients in Illinois hospitals with COVID-19 came to 1,107 as of Monday night, the first time that metric surpassed 1,000 since June 1, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

New cases of COVID-19 reached 2,682 Tuesday reflecting a continued spike connected with the highly infectious delta variant of the virus.

The average number of daily new infections between July 28 and Tuesday equaled 2,058 a day. That's over six times the seven-day average a month ago, which was 320 cases.

Eight more people died from the respiratory disease, the state reported.

On Monday, 19,830 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 28,250.

The federal government has delivered 14,963,155 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 13,310,174 shots have been administered.

So far, 6,514,041 people have been fully vaccinated or 51.1% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 4.4% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,427,901, and 23,458 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 44,565 virus tests in the last 24 hours.