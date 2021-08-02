Suburbanites in Olympic track, volleyball: Who'll be on TV Monday

Here is the Olympic TV schedule for Monday for events that feature local athletes:

1 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.: Track and field, David Kendziera of Mount Prospect, Tori Franklin of Westmont and Sandi Morris of Downers Grove, NBC5

3 a.m.: Women's soccer, Semifinals, Teams TBA, USA Network

6 a.m.: Women's soccer, Semifinals, Teams TBA, USA Network

9 a.m.: Women's soccer, Semifinals, Teams TBA, NBCSN

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Gymnastics, Alex Diab of Glen Ellyn, NBC5

5 p.m.: Women's soccer, Semifinals, Teams TBA, USA Network

7 p.m.: Track and Field, Men's 400 meter hurdles, David Kendziera of Mount Prospect, NBC5 and USA Network

8 p.m.: Women's volleyball: USA vs. Italy, Kelsey Robinson of Bartlett and Lauren Carlini of Aurora (alternate), replay, NBCSN

8 p.m.: Track and Field, CNBC

11 p.m.: Men's volleyball, Quarterfinals, Teams TBA, NBC5

11:30 p.m.: Women's soccer, Semifinals, Teams TBA, replay, NBCSN